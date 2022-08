DETROIT, MI (WXYZ) — Two people are dead following a house fire in Detroit.

According to police, the victims are a man and woman in their early to mid-60s.

Police say the house, located on the 13300 block of Maiden Street on Detroit's east side, was completely engulfed by flames.

At the time it is unclear what started the fire.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated as more information comes in.