WARREN, Mich. (WXYZ) — Two people are dead and two officers are in critical condition after an early morning crash in Warren.

It happened near the intersection of Schoenherr Road and Prospect Avenue, with the crash involving a Dodge Durango and a police cruiser. Police say the officers were southbound on Schoenherr approaching Prospect when they were involved in the crash. We're told that the two people in the Durango are dead, while the two officers involved are in the hospital.

VIDEO: Police provide update on fatal officer-involved crash

VIDEO: Police provide update on fatal officer-involved crash

In a press conference Monday morning, Lieutenant John Gajewski said that one of the officers was trapped in the vehicle, and had to be removed from the vehicle by the Fire Department. Police clarified that the officers involved in the crash were not involved in a vehicle pursuit.

Police told us they are in the process of contacting the family of the people killed in the crash, as well as contacting the families of the officers.

"It's a hard day here at the police department this morning," Lt. Gajewski said. "We want to get to the bottom of this like everybody, we're looking to get more resources to the scene so that we can have a comprehensive analysis of what exactly happened prior to this."

This is a developing story. We will update this story with more information when it becomes readily available.

SCENE VIDEO: Two dead, two officers hospitalized in early morning Warren crash