Two Detroit museums seek funding help through millage

DETROIT (WXYZ) — Two Detroit institutions are seeking funding help from taxpayers in Wayne and Oakland counties.

The Detroit Historical Museum and the Charles H. Wright Museum of African American History are asking state legislators to put a funding proposal on the 2024 ballot.

A group of students from Cleveland, Ohio, made the trip to Detroit to visit multiple museums in the Motor City including the Wright Museum.

“A lot of the things we learned in this museum, we’re not learning in classrooms, we’re not learning in classes, you’re not learning in history classes. So, when you take away history like this, you’re taking away the history for us to be able to educate ourselves," Amber Horton, a chaperone for the group, said.

Another chaperon, Domonique Kizer, added, “I loved it. I feel like every school should be able to come here and experience this from all around the world.”

To maintain that opportunity and keep the institution running, the Wright Museum and the Detroit Historical Museum want voters to decide whether to create a special millage.

“Well, the biggest thing is we need to have a sustainable funding source for these two jewels," state Rep. Tyrone Carter told 7 Action News.

He adopted the bill and said this is the second time it’s been introduced in the state House. Carter described it as a millage increase similar to what the Detroit Institute of Arts and and the Detroit Zoo underwent.

“And I think the taxable amount may be $60 per household depending on the taxable value of the home (per year)," he explained.

7 Action News spoke with staff from both museums. Because of the timing of our request for interviews, no one was available to go on camera. However, it's described as an important undertaking.

When asked about potential challenges with the bill, Carter said it will be "trying to get all parties at the table to figure out how we want to do this."

"We want to do it, but we want it to be as fair and equitable to all parties. Whether it's the governmental side or the taxpayers' side, we just everybody to feel good that it's a win-win," he said.

Carter said the next step is to move the bill to the committee for testimony. If it’s voted out of committee, it would then head to the House floor for a full vote.