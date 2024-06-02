Two hospitalized, one in critical condition after drive-by shooting in Pontiac

PONTIAC, Mich. (WXYZ) — One man was arrested after a drive-by shooting that hospitalized two men in Pontiac Saturday evening.

It happened just before 11 p.m. in the Huron Plaza, located at 704 W. Huron Street, with officers finding bullet holes in the front facade of a business in the plaza.

Oakland County Sheriff's Office tells us that deputies found a man holding an AR-style rifle. He complied when police told him to drop the weapon, and police say he had been shot in the back. Searching the building, they found another man with a more severe gunshot wound to his back.

The victims, both from Pontiac, were taken to the hospital. The second man is in critical condition, according to authorities.

Investigators found several shell casings in the street, along with several cars in the lot damaged with stray bullets. Police also found marijuana and other drugs in plain view in the building, which authorities believe may have been some sort of after-hours meeting place.

Police were able find the suspect in this shooting, a 28-year-old Pontiac man. He was taken into custody, and police found marijuana, baggies and a scale in his car. He is lodged at the Oakland County Jail pending charges.