Two men arrested after person shot outside of Detroit nightclub

DETROIT (WXYZ) — An altercation outside of a Detroit nightclub turned violent overnight, with multiple gunshots ringing out.

Police responded around 12:30 a.m. early Monday morning to shots fired at the corner of Woodward Avenue and John R., just a block away from Grand Circus Park.

The Detroit Police Department says two men were taken into custody. One person was shot, but they are in stable condition and are expected to make a full recovery.

As DPD conducts the investigation,it's still unclear what initially caused the altercation. Authorities could be seen entering the Bleu Detroit nightclub, taking photos and also picking up shell casings on the sidewalk in front of the club.

“The victim sustained a gunshot wound from an incident that happened at an establishment within the area," said Capt. Shaun Dunning with DPD. "There’s an altercation that occurred at the location. The victim was treated at a local hospital. We do have two suspects who is (sic) currently arrested with two firearms recovered. And also, I wanna thank the community. Because of the partnerships, we were able to get shooters into custody within two hours. Utilizing our technology and our camera assets downtown, we were able to locate the suspects.”

We did reach out to the Bleu Detroit nightclub, but they declined to comment.