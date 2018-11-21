Two men charged in violent assault of Roseville bowling alley employee

ROSEVILLE, Mich. (WXYZ) - Two men have been charged in the violent beating of a Roseville bowling alley employee earlier this month, according to Roseville police.

Officials say 31-year-old Branden Moore and 31-year-old Quinton Kisor were both charged with assault with intent to do great bodily harm less than murder, a 10-year felony.

Moore, of Clinton Township, was also charged with interfering with crime report. Kisor, of Detroit, was additionally charged with assault with a dangerous weapon -- he threw the bowling ball.

According to police, the assault happened around 11:45 p.m. at Apollo Lanes on Gratiot.

Police say the employee asked the group to leave because they became unruly and then began creating a disturbance.

Kisor was caught on video walking behind the counter, picking up a barstool and throwing it at the employee. He then picked up a bowling ball, smashing it on the back of the employee's head.

Police say the employee fell to the ground and both suspects continued kicking the employee in the head before fleeing the location. The 28-year-old employee was taken to the hospital, and has since returned home and is recovering from his injuries.

Bond was set at $250,000 for both men.