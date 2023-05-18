Two men found dead in home on Detroit's east side

DETROIT (WXYZ) — Detroit police are investigating two deaths on the city's east side. According to investigators, two men were found dead inside a home on Bliss Street near 7 Mile Road and Van Dyke Avenue.

Police said family members discovered the bodies on Thursday. Relatives had become concerned since they hadn't heard from the men for a number of days.

Neighbors told 7 Action News they heard gunshots a couple of nights ago, however, they said they didn't think anything of it since they hear gunfire from time to time.

One neighbor, who said she didn't hear the gunshots, condemned gun violence.

“It’s very important the community is on target. We have our block club meetings. We have our associations. We have the Mitch play center over here that keeps our children safe. It’s fenced in. When they get out on these streets, it’s a totally different story. Prime example, right over there," Nancy Willis, a neighbor, told 7 Action News.

Police said, at this time, the circumstances and a suspect are unknown. The investigation continues.