Two men killed in overnight crash on Gratiot Avenue in Detroit

DETROIT, Mich. (WXYZ) — Two men died in an overnight crash on Gratiot Avenue, marking the latest in a series of fatal accidents that have prompted Detroit police to increase enforcement efforts in the area.

The crash occurred at the intersection of Gratiot and Mount Elliot, involving an SUV and a motorcycle. Police believe alcohol may have been a contributing factor.

One of the victims has been identified as Quentin "Duck" Kisor, who was riding the motorcycle. His friend Chalmaine Hobbs came to the crash site Saturday to pay her respects.

"He was just so energetic, always smiling, always laughing, always talking junk, he was just funny… amazing person," Hobbs said.

Hobbs said she and Kisor had been friends for 20 years.

"He loved that bike, he loved the motorcycle," she said.

According to Detroit police, the driver of the SUV is a woman in her 30s who was taken into custody. The investigation is ongoing.

"It's just devastating," Hobbs said.

Pattern of fatal crashes

This crash is one of several fatal accidents that have occurred along Gratiot Avenue in recent months.

In August, two children died after a crash at Gratiot and August Street.

In September, a woman died after colliding with another car and crashing into Avenue Grill on Gratiot.

The string of deadly accidents has prompted Detroit police to crack down on speeding and reckless driving along the corridor.

"It's very important that we are out there proactively trying to change behavior," said Captain Sederick Dunbar. "A lot of time when we do these driving operations, the narrative is could Detroit Police Department be doing anything better, but the traffic enforcement unit could not be doing anything better."

Police remind drivers that the speed limit on Gratiot is 35 mph.

"I just want to say rest in peace to both of the young men who lost they lives," Hobbs said.

