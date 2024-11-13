Two people hospitalized after fire at condo complex in Plymouth Township

PLYMOUTH TWP, Mich. (WXYZ) — Two people have been hospitalized after a fire broke out at a condo complex in Plymouth Township.

The fire started in the basement of a condo, but was knocked out quickly by firefighters.

The two people in the condo, who were in the bedroom at the time, were transported to the hospital. We don't know their condition at this time.

Plymouth Township police broke windows to get the two victims out of this home here. Debris is piled up past the windowsill. Plymouth Township's fire chief saying the condo is an extensive hoarding situation.

Plymouth Township Fire Chief, Pat Conely, said the residents’ conditions right now aren’t known, but they were the ones who called 911. He also says their ages are unconfirmed, but this is a senior citizen community.

Plymouth Township fire chief says those residents were in bed and saw smoke coming out of their vents initially thinking it was a furnace fire. When firefighters got here, they realized the fire was in the basement, making fighting the fire more difficult, considering the extensive hoarder situation. The fire chief described to us how firefighters had to weave through the debris to find the source of the fire.

WXYZ

"It's basically, there was stuff up there up to your butt and up to your hips," Conely said. "The stairwell was in the back of the living room so we had to traverse that. We called the hose line in, it took them a minute to figure out that it was a basement fire because of the smoke situation, we were able to get transports down there, which was treacherous too because these units have a railing around the basement and there was a couch next to the railing with stuff piled up on the couch, they could have just gone off the edge but fortunately, nobody did that."

This condo has four family units, only three of them were occupied. The only people displaced are the ones whose unit caught fire.

Once again, we don’t know their condition, but the fire chief also believes they are a man and a woman.