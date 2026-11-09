DETROIT, Mich. — Two vacant acres in Detroit's Eastern Market district could soon be transformed into a mixed-use development featuring housing, retail and improved connections to the Dequindre Cut.

The Eastern Market Development Corp. (EMDC) and Invest Detroit are seeking an experienced developer to redevelop the property near St. Aubin Street and Mack Avenue, announcing the release of a Request for Qualifications, or RFQ.

WXYZ The property up for redevelopment

The organizations acquired the property with grant funding from the Gilbert Family Foundation. The land has a history as a public works site and meat-processing facilities but has sat vacant since 2007. The two organizations are now looking for a development partner to bring new life to the space.

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Two vacant acres in Detroit's Eastern Market could soon see new housing, retail and Dequindre Cut access

“It’s a key parcel, it’s on the Dequindre Cut right here, which, as everyone knows, extends to the riverfront," EMDC Executive Director Sarah Pavelko said. “People may not realize what an economic hub the district is. There are several thousand jobs here. It’s one of the densest areas of jobs in the city.”

Under the proposed arrangement, EMDC and Invest Detroit would contribute the land to the project, while the selected developer would retain an ownership interest in the development.

WXYZ Eastern Market Development Corporation Executive Director Sarah Pavelko

The vision includes a mix of uses, with an emphasis on adding housing and creating more activity along the Dequindre Cut.

Nearby businesses say additional development could bring more people into the neighborhood and benefit existing establishments.

“Hopefully they’ll be able to spruce it up," Skylar Burns with DYNO Detroit Climbing said.

Housing affordability is also top of mind for many residents.

"I think it's pretty cool. They do need to lower the rent though," Detroit resident Nazir Coleman said.

WXYZ The property sits adjacent to the Dequidre Cut

Pavelko said there is significant interest in adding more residential options to Eastern Market, which she said has relatively little housing compared with other parts of Detroit.

"All of our hospitality businesses in the market are really eager to have more residential. It means more customers," Pavelko said.

Burns said more housing could help make the neighborhood a more active place beyond its market and business hours.

"I feel like this is a very underutilized, or not even utilized at all, neighborhood for housing in the city, so it'd be cool for people to live here, have new shops moving in. We'd love to have some more neighbors," Burns said.

Developers have until Dec. 7 to submit their qualifications, financing plans and vision for the property. EMDC and Invest Detroit expect to select a developer by January, with additional planning to follow. Developers are encouraged to contact Sarah Pavelko at spavelko@easternmarket.org for additional information.

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