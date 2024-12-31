U-Haul crashes into Save A Lot, puts hole in building on Detroit's west side

DETROIT (WXYZ) — Police are responding on Detroit's west side after the driver of a U-Haul crashed into a Save A Lot early Tuesday morning.

WATCH OUR BREAKING NEWS COVERAGE FROM THE 6 A.M. SHOW

Vehicle puts hole in building on Detroit's west side

The owner of the Save a Lot tells us this happened around 4:30 a.m. at the Save A Lot on 8 mile Rd and Pierson St.

That owner tells us that their security footage shows three suspects: one in the U Haul and two in another vehicle. He says that the driver of the U-Haul went forward into the building, hit the cart corral and then reversed back into the building.

All the suspects left the scene when they made a hole in the building on the second attempt. The owner believes the suspects were trying to access money in the ATM right where they crashed into the building, but no one entered the building.

We are still awaiting information from police on incident, who were on scene shortly after the crash.

The owner tells us the business will definitely be closed. They estimate it will cost thousands of dollars to fix.