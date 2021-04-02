U-M Board of Regents to meet over potential Ron Weiser censure

(WXYZ) — The University of Michigan Board of Regents plans to hold a special meeting Friday to discuss a censure for one of its board members, Ron Weiser.

Weiser, the Michigan GOP chair, made controversial comments last month which some found to be sexist and incite violence against officials. He's since apologized, but there is public outcry calling for his resignation.

During a speech, Weiser called Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, AG Dana Nessel and Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson "three witches" that the GOP needs to defeat in 2022.

Weiser also stated voting or assassination was the only way to remove two current Republican congressmen who voted to impeach former President Donald Trump – Reps. Fred Upton and Peter Meijer.

He's served on the board since 2016.

Former regents released a statement in response to his comment, that said in part, "We take, at face value, that Mr. Weiser cares about the University of Michigan. He has been a generous donor to it. That makes this unfortunate situation sad. We ask Mr. Weiser to show his ongoing commitment to the University's role, mission and wellbeing by resigning from the Board. We understand that may be tough for him to do, but, given his recent remarks, we believe that it is also the only honorable course of action available to him."

The remarks drew condemnation from Whitmer and others. Weiser also released a statement after, but stoped short of an apology at the time. He then later issued a statement apologizing.

His new statement reads as follows:

In an increasingly vitriolic political environment, we should all do better to treat each other with respect, myself included. I fell short of that the other night. I apologize to those I offended for the flippant analogy about three women who are elected officials and for the off-hand comments about two other leaders. I have never advocated for violence and never will. While I will always fight for the people and policies I believe in, I pledge to be part of a respectful political dialogue going forward.

Chairman Ron Weiser

The meeting starts at 9:30 a.m. virtually, and there is no public comment.