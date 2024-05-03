U-M getting ahead of potential graduation disruptions as pro-Palestinian encampment continues

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (WXYZ) — Friday was a busy day for graduates and their families in Ann Arbor at the University of Michigan. Saturday, Michigan Stadium will be just as busy for spring commencement.

The University of Michigan Public Affairs Department told 7 News Detroit there are 54 graduation-related ceremonies taking place between Friday and Saturday.

WXYZ

All of this is happening as a pro-Palestinian encampment continues in the heart of campus on the Diag.

Coby Segal, who’s about to graduate with his psychology degree, said he's in support of the cause.

“It’s been very peaceful," he said.

WXYZ Coby Segal getting ready to graduate from the University of Michigan. (May 3, 2024)

There are others who passed by the Diag who said they strongly disagree with the protest but did not want to express their thoughts on camera.

7 News Detroit was told no one from the group was available to talk on Friday. However, we interviewed the group previously. They said they’re calling for the university to divest any investments tied to Israel because of the war taking place in Gaza.

Hear from the group we talked to during a previous story below:

Pro-Palestinian groups camp on U-M Diag, demand university divest from Israel

A number of universities across the country are experiencing similar protests. Police cleared encampments at New York University and the New School. Since no one from Michigan's group was available to talk, 7 News Detroit was not able to learn whether they plan to disrupt any ceremonies.

“I don’t know if they will disrupt the ceremony. Personally, I’m not sure how I would feel about that. I don’t know if they will, but bottom line… whether or not they do, I support the cause,” Segal said.

WXYZ

The university said it's preparing for any potential disruption. The Public Affairs department said in a statement that it’s normal for a university to recruit volunteers to help with various tasks.

University spokesperson Colleen Mastony wrote:

"Calling for volunteers during commencement ceremonies and other big university moments – such as freshman move-in days – is common in higher education. Volunteers typically perform basic tasks such as directing guests to their seats and otherwise helping visitors navigate our large campus."



"This year, our call for volunteers and our trainings included information on how to manage disruptions. This might include asking someone to relocate a sign or to otherwise stop ongoing disruptive behavior."



"All of our events will be led by professional staff, including members of our division of public safety and security. Our goal is to support a successful and celebratory event worthy of the achievements of our extraordinary graduates," Mastony said.

7 News Detroit reached out to campus public safety. Deputy Chief Melissa Overton said she’s busy working commencements on Friday but relayed information over text message: