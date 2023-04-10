U-M graduate student enters week 3 of strikes

ANN ARBOR, MI (WXYZ) — Nearly 2,200 University of Michigan graduate student instructors and staff assistants are currently not being paid by the university.

This comes as the graduate student workers enter week three of a strike.

Last week, a judge ruled that the student workers do not need to return to the classroom just yet.

According to the judge, "irreparable harm has not been caused" by the union. The U-M attorney disagrees and says the strike has caused harm due to class cancellations which could have a domino effect like disrupting final exams or the delay of final grades. They say this can affect student employment post-graduation.

The graduate employees organization says they've proposed topics including a living wage, harassment protections, accessible funding for childcare, and affordable co-pays.

An evidentiary hearing is scheduled for 5 p.m. Monday at Washtenaw County Court.

The GEO union attorney and U of M attorney will be delivering their arguments to the judge.

The GEO will hold rallies throughout the week.