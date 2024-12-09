U-M regent says home & car were vandalized overnight while family was sleeping

University of Michigan Regent Jordan Acker said his home and his car were vandalized overnight.

Acker posted photos on social media showing his wife's car vandalized with graffiti that says "Divest" and "Free Palestine" and said that two bricks were thrown through the windows of their home.

"This is the third time that I — and now my family — have been the target of these Klan-like tactics. We all need to call out this cowardly act attacking my family and my home for what it truly is — terrorism," Acker said in the social media post. "And like we always do in this great nation when we’re confronted with terrorism — I will not let fear win. All this does is harden my resolve to continue to do the right thing for the University and the Michigan voters who elected me."

The University of Michigan Office of Public Affairs released a statement on Monday that said in part, "The University of Michigan condemns these criminal acts in the strongest possible terms. They are abhorrent and, unfortunately, just the latest in a number of incidents where individuals have been harassed because of their work on behalf of the university. This is unacceptable and will not be tolerated."

It appears the spray-painted messages on the law office in June were targeting Acker.

"FREE PALESTINE," "DIVEST NOW," and "UM KILLS" were among the messages scrawled across the front of the building and the sidewalk on Ten Mile Road in Southfield. An obscenity directed at Acker was also included in the vandalism.

“Make no mistake, that targeting individual Jewish elected officials is anti-semitism. This has nothing to do with Palestine or the war in Gaza or anything else — this is done as a message to scare Jews," Acker said back in June.



Acker said, “This kind of hate action is not acceptable, targeting of individual Jews is not acceptable. Period."