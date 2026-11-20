YPSILANTI, Mich. (WXYZ) — The University of Michigan is moving forward with plans for a $1.25 billion supercomputing facility in Ypsilanti Township after the Board of Regents voted Thursday to approve the project.

The facility, which would be built near Textile and Bridge roads in Ypsilanti Township, is part of a partnership between the University of Michigan and Los Alamos National Laboratory.

Residents and local leaders gathered Thursday evening for a public panel discussion, just hours after the board's 7-1 vote, to voice their concerns and discuss what comes next.

WATCH 7 News Detroit reporter Tiarra Braddock's story in the media player below:

U-M regents approve supercomputing facility in Ypsilanti Township

"Its a 1.25 billion dollar investment in Michigan research and Michigan jobs," Regent Sarah Hubbard said during Thursday's meeting. "But a project of this size just doesn't get built in a community, it has to be built with one."

Many residents who live near the proposed site say they remain frustrated with the university's decision.

"They are not getting the message that we have said no, this is non-consensual," said Ypsilanti Township resident Courtney Brady. "We have been very clear that this is not wanted in Ypsi Township."

Brady lives about two miles from the proposed facility.

"We feel it will affect us right at home because we live so close. The noise, the pollution," she said.

Ypsilanti Township Supervisor Brenda Stumbo said she was disappointed the regent's decision.

"It made my stomach sick that the University of Michigan Board of Regents who are elected chose not to listen to the people," Stumbo said.

Stumbo and other township leaders hosted Thursday's panel discussion, which featured environmental and social justice advocates who discussed potential impacts of the project.

Among the concerns raised were possible effects on nearby Native American burial grounds and the facility's connection to Los Alamos National Laboratory, the site where the world's first atomic weapons were developed.

The township's attorney, Doug Winters, said local leaders plan to continue challenging the project and hope incoming state leaders will take action on data center development.

"We expect Governor-elect Benson to make good on her campaign promise on a moratorium on all data centers, which would include U of M and Los Alamos," Winters said. "The legislature will need to put some guardrails in place."

Despite the ongoing opposition, the university's approval allows the project to move forward. Construction on the supercomputing facility is expected to begin in late 2027.