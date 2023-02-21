U of M researches looking into long-term effects of concussions

(WXYZ) — Football can be a hard-hitting sport, and as players progress from youth athletes to the pros the hits only get harder.

The average football player receives 103 g's of force when hit. For comparison, the average g-force a military fighter pilot will experience is 9.

Right now, University of Michigan researchers are conducting a pilot research study on the matter.

"The goal of this research is to understand the relationship between sport-associated head impacts, concussions, and long-term brain health," Dr. James Eckne, the associate director of research at the Michigan Concussion Center said.

The study right now is only a survey and later, once the results are in, they hope to go more in-depth.

"Our goal is to use the results of the pilot study to develop a larger future study that would include in-person assessments with more formal cognitive testing, possibly neuroimaging and potentially blood biomarkers," Dr. Eckne said.

The study is happening with former U of M athletes and students who recently attended U of M alumni. The study will compare cognitive, mood, sleep, pain, and functional outcomes.

"In terms of long-term risks, we do know for sure there are some athletes, former athletes, who go on and as they age, they develop certain neurological problems, and it seems to be associated with their sport and concussion history and when that happens it can be devastating," Dr. Eckner said.

Jarrett Irons, a former U of M football linebacker and the son of former NFL player Gerald Irons says his father would not have played football if he'd known the damage of repeated blows to the head.

"My dad recently passed away two years ago. He had early on set dementia and Lewy body Parkinson's and we believe it stems from his years of him playing football. And the reason why I am very adamant about it is because, in today's technology, we don't have the technology to diagnose a player with CTE while they're living," he said.

Iron adds that he doesn't regret playing high school or college football, but he hopes this study can make contact sports like football safer.

"I am glad this study exists," he said. "I am glad we're putting money towards it and expertise towards it because we're just in the beginning stages of really finding out how we can make the game safer."