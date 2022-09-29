U.S. Border Patrol catches alleged smugglers in St. Clair County

ST. CLAIR COUNTY, Mich. (WXYZ) — For U.S. Customs and Border Protection, patrolling the U.S. border is a 24-7 operation that relies heavily on the latest technology. Their mission is simple, stop global threats.

Threats that are often captured through high tech video surveillance, and by highly trained agents with U.S. Customs and Border Protection.

“It can happen everywhere. It probably happens more here. It’s just so easy,” say Phyllis Reber, citizen living near Lake St. Clair.

Reber loves the view along Lake St. Clair but says it also represents an opportunity for some to attempt to enter the country illegally.

Among those leading the effort to keep us safe, is Patrol Agent In Charge Javier Geronimo Jr. His team of agents patrols by air, water and land for 123 miles of maritime border.

“Since June, when I got here, we’ve had 19 apprehensions, off of 6 to 7 cross border events. We’ve caught convicted murderers, child sex offenders,” says Geronimo Jr., Patrol Agent In Charge, U.S. Customs and Border Protection.

Recent videos show how arrests happen. They often result in deportation and prosecution. Those captured have included foreign nationals from China, South Africa, Europe and South America.

“A lot of it is seasonal,” says Geronimo Jr.

He adds, “It’s often tied to cartels, human trafficking rings and some smuggling operations. You have transnational criminal organizations pushing traffic, migrants, drugs and narcotics. Pick your poison.”

He tells us sexual exploitation and servitude are also major concerns, and he’s not alone in staying vigilant.

“It’s a huge concern not just for us who live here,” says Arun Umesh who lives near Lake St. Clair.

Umesh recognizes some are looking to flee from danger, but says refugee status must follow a legal process for everyone’s safety.

Yet, the distance between the U.S. and Canada remains a factor.

“A quick two and a half to three minute trip across the river. Without a secure border, we open ourselves up to significant national security risks,” says Geronimo Jr.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection tells us partnering with other law enforcement agencies and the public is also a huge part of their success.

To report a concern, call U.S. Customs and Border Protection at 1-800-537-3220.

