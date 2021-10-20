U.S. Marshals search for Detroit man accused of setting sister on fire

(WXYZ) — He’s accused of a horrible attack on an older sibling that included setting her on fire after an argument.

Now, U.S. Marshals are joining Detroit police in a month-long search for Vernon Woods Jr.

U.S. Marshals say he committed a cruel and violent crime on the city's west side. They believe he could still be hiding out in the area, and it’s part of the reason they’re now asking for the public’s help to track him down.

Police say it happened in the early morning hours of Sept. 17 in the area of Whitlock and Heyden, after an argument with Keniena Daniels.

“He pours accelerant on her body and lights her on fire. 50% of her body is severely burned. The victim is still battling for her life.” says Supervisory Deputy U.S. Marshal Aaron Garcia.

Parents of both the victim and suspect declined an interview but say they condemn domestic violence and there is more to the story. They also want Vernon to turn himself in.

“How could somebody do this to their sister? Assault with intent to murder. Explosives. Torture and Arson.” says Garcia.

If you can help in this case, call the U.S. Marshals at (313) 202-6458. Or call Crime Stoppers at 1(800) SPEAK UP. You can receive a reward and remain anonymous.

