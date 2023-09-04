U.S. Postal carrier robbed at gunpoint in Taylor; what police think he wanted

Police are searching for a suspect who robbed a U.S. Postal Service worker at gunpoint in Taylor.

It happened Friday at the Ponds Village Apartments on Eureka Rd. and has left the Downriver community concerned.

Around 4 p.m. Friday, the postal worker was held at gunpoint at the bank of the apartment complex, and police say the suspect stole the mail carrier's set of keys and cell phone.

"I saw the mail truck getting towed, but I didn't know it was anything that serious," Britney Johnson, who lives in the area, said.

The crime was quick, and luckily, no one was hurt. That's why many residents like Johnson were unaware of the incident.

Detective Zachary Digiacomo, who responded to the crime scene, says since the mail truck was never taken and the mail carrier's phone was recovered nearby, he believes the suspect was after the postal worker's arrow key, which can be used to open almost every mailbox in the city of Taylor.

The suspect is still at large, and people aware of the incident are worried.

Police are asking folks in Taylor to stay vigilant. If you know anything about this case, please share the information with the police.