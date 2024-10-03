UAW leaders, workers gather to demand change at Sterling Heights rally

STERLING HEIGHTS, Mich. (WXYZ) — The United Auto Workers union rallied Thursday in Sterling Heights demanding that Stellantis "keep the promise."

Members of Local 1264 are part of an effort to press Stellantis to enforce its contract. Stellantis has rejected that claim.

Now, the union is preparing for a strike vote.

UAW leaders and workers walked from the local to Stellantis’ Sterling Stamping Plant.

The union is demanding Stellantis promise that the Dodge Durango will be built in Detroit. They also want the plant in Belvidere, Illinois to be reopened.

Hundreds of workers have been laid off from Stellantis in recent months.

UAW President Shawn Fain spoke at the rally and said strike authorization votes are beginning with a parts facility in Los Angeles.

“We will not let Carlos Tavares continue to tear this company down. For decades, Stellantis management has been more than happy to sacrifice autoworker jobs, sacrifice our communities at the altar of cooperate greed,” Fain said.

A strike could soon happen. It's unclear what that strike could look like as both sides hope an agreement is reached soon.

