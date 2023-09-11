UAW president: Negotiations are moving slowly 4 days before a potential strike

There are just four days until the United Auto Workers union could strike against Detroit's Big Three automakers – unless their demands are met.

The contracts with Ford, General Motors and Stellantis expire at 11:59 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 14.

Over the weekend, UAW President Shawn Fain met with Ford and GM, and on Monday, he will meet with Stellantis. He said there's still a long road ahead before any deal can be reached.

"They've made a quarter of a trillion dollars, $250 billion, in the last decade. The Big Three have made $21 billion in the first six months of this year, and that's why our battle cry for this set of bargaining is record profits should equal record contracts," Fain said.

The tension between the automakers and the UAW is growing as we come to the final days before a potential strike.

Ford, GM and Stellantis sent their counter-proposals last week. Fain said he's disappointed they rejected the increase in retiree compensation.

The UAW has a list of demands that the Big Three are not seeing eye-to-eye with.

The UAW wants double-digit pay increases, the end of the tiered wage system, better healthcare, a 32-hour work week and more.

Ford proposed a 10% pay raise over the course of the contract, several lump-sum payments, including $6,000 to cover inflation, a contract ratification bonus and more.

GM has offered 10% with similar lump-sum payments and a contract ratification bonus.

Stellantis offered a 14.5% wage increase over four years without lump-sum payments in the wage package, proposed lump-sum payments to cover inflation and a ratification bonus.

All have rejected the shortened 32-hour work week, and the automakers also said the union's demands are too expensive.

"Things are moving but they moving slow, and we've got a long way to go in four days and our membership is energized," Fain said.

"I was incredibly disappointed to see Mr. Fain's online communication earlier this week. It does not fairly represent what is happening in these negotiations," Stellantis COO Mark Stewart said.

Last month, 97% of the UAW voted to authorize a potential strike, and the union has over $800 million in strike funds.