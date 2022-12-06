Uber driver recounts horrific moment of being carjacked on Detroit's east side

DETROIT (WXYZ) — Carjacking continues to be a major concern for folks in metro Detroit, especially for ride-share drivers targeted under the pretense of hailing a ride.

7 Action News spoke with an Uber driver who says after becoming a victim, his life will never be the same.

"I feel I’m not the same person anymore, and I feel I’m in a very unsafe world," said the 49-year-old Uber driver, who we are calling Ali.

Due to safety reasons, Ali has asked to conceal his identity.

Trying to hold back tears, Ali recollected the horrific incident that unfolded on Nov. 26 on Detroit’s east side around 9:30 p.m. near Theodore and Canton streets.

"I got a call from the area and I go there to pick them up. I saw three guys," Ali said.

Ali says all three got in his Toyota Prius with their faces covered with cloth masks. And just minutes into the ride, one of them pointed a gun at his head.

"They asked me to leave the car immediately or you're going to get killed," Ali said.

He says the trio took off with his car, phone and wallet.

A screenshot of Ali’s Uber account shows that the thieves drove for another 2 miles before dumping his phone.

"The only thing I was thinking was about my family and kids, (thinking) will I be able to see them again?" Ali said.

The father of two immigrated from Iran and after working seven years for Uber, he is now hoping the ride-share company will do more to protect drivers from such incidents. Ali would like to see Uber implement identity confirmation — similar to driver protocol — for riders as well.

"You give 100% safety to riders. To me, they are 100% safe. So why can't Uber do the same with the drivers," Ali said.

In an official statement to 7 Action News, an Uber spokesperson wrote:

“What’s been reported is terrifying and something no one should ever experience. We have been in touch with the driver and are assisting law enforcement on their investigation. Safety is at the core of our work at Uber, and we’ve pioneered many of the safety features that are standard in the industry today, including an in-app emergency button, GPS tracking on every trip, and the ability for drivers to share their location in real-time with loved ones.”

Uber also says last year, they rolled out a new rider verification feature preventing anonymous forms of payment such as prepaid cards, gift cards or Venmo. And if a driver feels unsafe, they can end the ride at any time.

"They didn’t only take a car; they took part of someone’s life. That was my work tool. That was something I used to make money and put food on the table for my family," Ali said.

The Detroit Police Department says they recovered the vehicle the next day, and they are actively working on the case. In the meantime, anyone with information about this incident is urged to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-773-2587 or the Commercial Auto Theft Unit at 313-596-2555.