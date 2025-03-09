"Ukrainian people are suffering": Local rally held to show support for Ukraine

WARREN, Mich. (WXYZ) — Metro Detroiters with ties to Ukraine came together for a rally that started there at Immaculate Conception Ukrainian catholic school and ended at Warren city hall.

“We have over 200 refugee families that have made Southeast Michigan and Warren their homes,” said Andriy Pereklita, the assistant principal at the Ukrainian School of Language and Culture.

Pereklita says it was important for him and other school staff to be at the rally to speak up for Ukrainian refugees who have come to the U.S.

“And we were terrified by the statements this week by the administration of saying that 250,000 Ukrainian refugees would be sent home,” said Pereklita. “We have teachers and students and parents that have come from places like Bamut, Tresk, Pokrovsk, which cities which no longer exist, and, if the administration is asking them to be sent back home, where are they gonna go to?"

At least 20 people have died and 55 others were injured in recent Russian attacks on Ukraine.

“At the end of the day, everyone’s having rallies to make sure that people understand the plight of the Ukrainian people,” said Ihor Diachenko of Rochester.

Diachenko was one of the many people who came out to the rally on Saturday.

“Ukrainian people are suffering. I've got family there, so you know what we can do is try to support here to bring awareness to be able to go ahead and do everything possible,” said Diachenko.

Diachenko says he lost contact with his family members in Ukraine a few days ago.

“We’re praying and hoping that they found a safe haven. Nothing’s safe outside of Kyiv and Western Ukraine,” said Diachenko. “On the eastern front and through the southern Ukraine, everything is just complete turmoil.”

Those in the local Ukrainian community are hoping peace comes soon.