BEVERLY HILLS, Mich. (WXYZ) — Undecided voters in metro Detroit said they are still searching for answers after Democrat Dr. Abdul El-Sayed and Republican Mike Rogers faced off on the debate stage in Grand Rapids.

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Undecided metro Detroit voters want more answers after Michigan Senate debate between El-Sayed and Rogers

Voters like Beverly Hills resident Iska Caruthers found that there still isn't a clear picture of both candidates' views when it comes to the key issues.

"Normally I'd be on it. I'm voting for this person or that person. This time, with the economy and everything, it's a little difficult this time. I still need to see more. That's just me," Caruthers said.

Others said they want more specific answers.

"What's their plan and how efficient would their change be?" a fellow Beverly Hills Resident said.

Some expressed broader skepticism.

"So far I haven't seen anyone that's been in office and did what they said they're going to do," resident Michael Sahourieh said.

Prices and the cost of living were among the top issues on voters' minds.

"Prices and cost of living. One thing leads to the other," Sahourieh said.

On the debate stage, the two candidates showed voters many of their disagreements, including on immigration enforcement.

"ICE right now is not about immigration enforcement," El-Sayed said.

Rogers pushed back.

"His facts are wrong. Those are lies," Rogers said.

Healthcare and the war in Iran also weighed heavily in voters' decision-making. El-Sayed pushed for free healthcare for all, while Rogers opposed government-run healthcare.

Both candidates called for peace in the Middle East, but continued trading attacks against each other.

"You're hearing someone who has cheer-led a Canadian tariff policy we are paying $5,600 a year for. He's got a direct line to the President making sure the war doesn't end," El-Sayed said.

Rogers kept up the attacks.

"He's like of kind a glitchy, AI chat-bot. If someone came to his office and he tried to treat that patient, he'd go to jail. He's taken money from individuals on his campaign who openly support Hamas," Rogers said.

Political expert Professor Dave Dulio said the relentless attacks from both sides are making it harder for undecided voters to choose a candidate, rather than simply focusing on the issues.

"It's unfortunate because this was a chance for voters to hear from both fellows, seeking to fill a really important seat in the U.S. Senate," Dulio said.

Sahourieh agreed that the Senate race between El-Sayed and Rogers had become too negative.

"I think so," Sahourieh said.

Both candidates will debate again on Channel 7 on October 21. Voters will be watching, hoping to get a better understanding of both candidates' visions for the state and the country.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

