Undecided Michigan voters grade Donald Trump, Kamala Harris after presidential debate

ROYAL OAK, Mich. (WXYZ) — People are continuing to react to Tuesday night’s showdown between former President Donald Trump and Vice President Kamala Harris.

It was their first and potentially only presidential debate.

Many people have their minds made up over who they're voting for, but some are still undecided.

Yesterday, I spoke to an undecided voter about some of the key issues that matter to her the most and what she would like candidates to focus on during the debate.

So on Wednesday, I met with her again as well as another undecided voter.

After watching last night's debate, Peg Perun had much to share.

“Nothing really changed, convinced me that I really like one over the other one,” Perun said. “So, I'm still undecided.”

Watch our previous report with Peg Perun in the video below:

Undecided voter lays out issues that matter to her before the presidential debate

The economy was one of the topics of concern for Perun, so we asked what she thought of the candidates’ responses to that question.

“Well, he talked about his record, basically. I'll give him a B,” Perun said. She didn't seem to agree with a lot of the record, the Biden-Harris economy, so I'm gonna give her a C.”

For foreign affairs and the two wars, Perun gave Trump a C.

“Because he claims he's going to stop the wars right away on day one, and I didn't hear how he's going to do it,” she said.

She graded Harris a D.

“She doesn't have any experience. She's been there for three and a half years,” Perun said. “We’re supporting a certain side.”

On the topic of the border, Perun put down a B for Trump and a C for Harris. We asked her why.

“The past performance and the way they answered it, too,” she said.

For gun control, Trump ended up with a C, while Harris got a B.

“I don't understand why they don't outlaw assault rifles. And then, of course, you move down to mental health, and unfortunately, the guns are getting in the hands of people with mental issues,” Perun said.

Video: Wayne State University students gather on campus to watch the presidential debate

Wayne State University students gather on campus to watch the presidential debate

We also asked Perun to grade the candidates on what they've been championing for the past few years.

“I'll give them both a C,” she said. “The debate didn't really make that much of an impact for me. I'm not sure about others.”

Speaking of others, I also met with another Michigan voter, Rochelle Kowalski, who shared her ballot choice after watching the debate.

“If I had to vote today, I wouldn't be voting,” Kowalski said.

Her grades for each candidate pretty much echoed similar sentiments.

“I think they've both done an OK job, but I don't think they've done enough,” Kowalski said.

But she did want to add one more issue.

“It's abortion rights. I firmly believe that men need to stay out of women's bodies,” she said.

That's why Kowalski gave Trump a hard F and Harris a solid A.

Overall, Kowalski wasn’t impressed by either candidate during the debate.

“They both did horrible,” she said. “Because neither one of them came in with a plan.”

