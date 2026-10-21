Undecided voters weigh in on upcoming Senate debate between Rogers & El-Sayed at WXYZ

DETROIT (WXYZ) — With less than two weeks until Election Day, Republican Mike Rogers and Democrat Abdul El-Sayed are set to meet for their final debate in the race for Michigan’s open U.S. Senate seat.

The candidates will face off Wednesday night at 7 p.m. at the WXYZ-TV studios as voters continue to weigh their choices ahead of the Nov. 3 general election.

Watch the full story in the video below

Undecided voters weigh in on upcoming Senate debate on 7 News Detroit

While many voters have already decided who they plan to support, others say they still need to hear more from Rogers and El-Sayed before casting their ballots.

7 News Detroit spoke with potential voters ahead of the debate and asked what they want to hear from the candidates and which issues matter most to them.

Watch below: WYXZ Editorial Director Chuck Stokes breaks down the rules of the U.S. Senate Debate

WYXZ Editorial Director Chuck Stokes breaks down the rules of the U.S. Senate Debate

For Brian Jaspers of Petoskey, the economy and the cost of everyday necessities are at the top of the list.

“For me, it would be more on everything economy-based,” Jaspers said. “It feels like gas prices and food prices have skyrocketed way too far. And, I prefer everything to be able to drop down lower. All in all, just be able to help with the cost day-to-day.”

Fellow Petoskey resident Quentin Stonehouse said gun policy is among the issues he is paying attention to in the race.

“I don’t wanna see stricter gun control,” Stonehouse said, adding that he believes current gun laws are “pretty good where it is right now.”

Russell Hughes of Ecorse also pointed to the economy and the financial pressure he says families are feeling.

“The economy, man. It’s getting tight for everybody,” Hughes said. “I got a pretty decent job. And, look man, you know, you making six figures. You think life is on easy street. It’s not like that now.”

Macomb County could be an important place to watch as voters make their final decisions. The politically competitive county has long been closely watched during major elections in Metro Detroit and across Michigan.

For undecided voters, Wednesday night’s debate offers one of their final opportunities to hear Rogers and El-Sayed make their cases side by side before Election Day.

