University of Detroit Mercy law students have provided free legal services for 60 years

DETROIT (WXYZ) — Law students in Downtown Detroit have been helping those without resources through free legal services for six decades.

Various programs are truly making a difference and changing lives. One man achieved freedom after a wrongful conviction.

Inside the University of Detroit Mercy Law School, students take part in a variety of clinics with justice and thoughtful advocacy being key focuses.

The students spend time providing no-cost legal services for veterans, those seeking immigration help, those wrongfully convicted and more.

Graduating law student Dan Bernard reflected on a case where a mistake by the VA was resolved.

“Essentially, the VA does a calculation and finds they might have overpaid a veteran. They’ll charge the veteran. Within two months of us doing research, finding the best argument and filing it, the VA waived the entire debt," Bernard said.

UDM Law is preparing to mark 60 years of serving the community with clinic programs, which first started off handling simple misdemeanor cases and landlord disputes, aiding those at the poverty level.

The nation's first urban law clinic evolved from there.

Professor Valerie Newman heads up Wayne County's Conviction Integrity Unit and leads a clinic where students helped four people achieve freedom after being locked up for crimes they didn't commit.

“I always tell students, 'the only client we have is justice.' They act like attorneys. Real cases. They review them and determine if there’s something to pursue and investigate," Newman said.

Lavone Hill sat down with me to share the impact after he was set free following more than two decades in prison.

“Without students, none of this would be possible. It means everything to me. I’m greatly indebted to those students," Hill said.

For victims, there can be a stark realization when a case must be reopened.

Law School Dean Nicholas Schroeck stressed the value of learning for students is immeasurable.

“At Detroit Mercy Law, we talk about educating the complete lawyer, giving people practice-ready skills while still in law school. We do that through our law clinic program representing real clients," Schroeck said.

“If you really have a passion for the law and want to make a difference, to me, there is no better way to make a difference than doing this kind of work," Newman added.

On June 12 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m., the school will host 200 guests to mark the clinic program's anniversary. For Newman, it's about students finding a calling they can embrace as part of a career helping those often without resources.