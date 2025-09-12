University of Detroit Mercy set to launch first online law school in Michigan

The first-ever online law school in Michigan is being launched by the University of Detroit Mercy in Downtown Detroit.

The official start of the program will be in the fall of 2026, with applications being accepted right now.

We're told a total of 25 students will be accepted to begin with, with plans of more students to come in the future.

Faculty positions are also being added in the first program of its kind in the state.

The program is accredited by the American Bar Association and is made possible by a major donation from alumnus Jonathan D. Rose

“We see this as an access opportunity for people who can’t physically be in law school. 9-5 typical workday. So, we’re thinking second career. Stay-home parents, military families and really people who don’t have close proximity to a law school in Michigan," Dean of Detroit Mercy Law Nicholas Schroeck said.

The program aims to increase access to higher education and open doors of opportunity for people across the state.