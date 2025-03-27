University of Michigan announces end to DEI plans and related office closures

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (WXYZ) — The University of Michigan is ending its diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) initiatives and closing its related offices, according to a letter sent Thursday from the school’s president, Santa Ono.

The letter said the end to the school’s DEI programming was spurred by campus community input and intensifying federal actions against DEI programs.

Here are the following changes U-M plans to implement immediately:



The Office of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (ODEI) and the Office for Health Equity and Inclusion (OHEI) will close. Student-facing services in ODEI will shift to other offices focused on student access and opportunity.

The DEI 2.0 Strategic Plan, the umbrella strategy for schools, colleges and units, will be discontinued, along with DEI 2.0 unit plans, related programming, progress reporting, training and funding. Individual leads, who have supported DEI efforts in schools, colleges and units, will refocus their full effort on their core responsibilities.

All units will evaluate their web presence to reflect the status of current programmatic directions and for compliance with federal executive orders and guidance.

The decision to end the use of diversity statements in faculty hiring, which was made earlier this academic year, will be applied universitywide; and statements related to a person’s commitment to DEI will no longer be solicited or considered in admissions, hiring, promotion, awards, annual reviews or other assessments for faculty and staff.

The Office of the General Counsel will initiate an expedited review to ensure all policies, programs and practices comply with federal law and guidance.

“These decisions have not been made lightly. We recognize the changes are significant and will be challenging for many of us, especially those whose lives and careers have been enriched by and dedicated to programs that are now pivoting,” Ono wrote.

Despite the changes, Ono wrote that the university remains committed to supporting every member of the university community and is now investing in student-facing programs, including the expansion of financial aid, expanding student life programs, maintaining popular student spaces, and celebrating cultural and ethnic programs.

To read the full letter, click here.

