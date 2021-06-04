University of Michigan president says they will keep name of 'Weiser Hall'

(WXYZ) — In a June 3 letter to faculty, students and staff at the University of Michigan, President Mark S. Schlissel said the school would be keeping the name of Weiser Hall.

The letter was in response to a petition in support of the name removal after GOP chair and University of Michigan Board of Regents member Ron Weiser made controversial comments at a March event, calling Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, AG Dana Nessel and Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson "three witches" that the GOP needs to defeat in 2022.

Weiser also stated voting or assassination was the only way to remove two current Republican congressmen who voted to impeach former President Donald Trump – Reps. Fred Upton and Peter Meijer.

The letter from Schlissel read in part, "One of the most challenging aspects of controversies about building names is that individuals’ lives and their legacies are complex and sometimes even contradictory. While Regent Weiser’s recent comments in no way reflect our values, he has done much good upholding democratic values as our nation’s Ambassador to Slovakia and as a philanthropist."

Read the full letter below: