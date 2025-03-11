University of Michigan students, a regent react to the US Department's warning letter

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (WXYZ) — The U.S. Department of Education has put 60 universities across the country on notice that they are under investigation for antisemitic discrimination and harassment.

Those universities, including the University of Michigan, have been sent warning letters to fulfill their obligations under the Civil Rights Act to protect Jewish students on campus or face potential enforcement actions.

Since Oct. 7, 2023, the University of Michigan experienced several protests from both pro-Palestinian as well as pro-Israeli supporters.

Previous coverage: Pro-Palestinian groups camp on Michigan Diag, demand university divest from Israel

Pro-Palestinian groups camp on U-M Diag, demand university divest from Israel

Those moments only made sophomore Cara Lopatin's university experience uneasy.

"This year has been a lot better than last year. Last year was pretty difficult, as I felt unsafe," Lopatin said.

"What happened last year?" 7 News Detroit reporter Faraz Javed asked.

"I was walking by on the street either by myself or friends, who wore yamakas, and we just got yelled at like 'you Jews go to hell,'" Lopatin said.

It's a form of antisemitism that the 22-year-old says she never experienced before. That's why she feels the U.S. Department of Education's push to protect Jewish students would be an extra layer of protection.

"Since last year, the university has put more security in different places," Lopatin said.

Previous coverage: Michigan pro-Palestinian encampment staying despite asks from university to leave

Michigan pro-Palestinian encampment staying despite asks from university to leave

The federal warning letter sent to Michigan is asking the institution to protect Jewish students on campus or face potential enforcement actions. At the time of publishing this article, 7 News Detroit had yet to hear back from the department to understand what enforcement actions entail and the deadline for the institutions to meet the requirements. But a university regent, Sarah Hubbard, says the letter is being taken seriously.

"We certainly saw the federal government say to Columbia University in the last few days that they are going to rescind their $400 million funding they are receiving and that kind of effect on research funding at Michigan would be devastating," Hubbard said.

Hubbard says research funding alone, the University gets around $2 billion from the federal government. Last week on Truth Social, President Donald Trump posted, "All Federal Funding will STOP for any College, School, or University that allows illegal protests. Agitators will be imprisoned/ or permanently sent back to the country from which they came. American students will be permanently expelled or, depending on the crime, arrested,"

"I think it's ridiculous," Michael Muller said.

Muller completed his doctorate last year at the university.

"Jewish people, students and non-students have been subject to police violence for supporting Palestine just like any other people," Muller said.

Muller is one of seven defendants charged with a felony by the attorney general for resisting arrest during the removal of the encampment at the Diag back in May. The former Jewish student who continues to call for divestment and ceasefire now faces up to two years in prison.

"Islamophobia and anti-Arab racism and anti-Black racism and other kinds of discrimination are simply not part of the discussion the way antisemitism is. Much of it coming from the administration," Muller said.

"We are not allowing anyone to break our rules. We want to make sure everyone feels safe," Hubbard said.

Previous coverage: Dozens gather at Ann Arbor courthouse, demand AG drop charges against pro-Palestine protestors

Dozens gather at Ann Arbor courthouse, demand AG drop charges against pro-Palestine protestorsLast week, Attorney General Dana Nessel charged 11 pro-Palestine protesters involved in the University of Michigan encampment on the Diag. On Friday, dozens showed up to rally in front of the 15th District Court in Ann Arbor calling on Nessel to drop the charges.

"Everyone should be involved in opposing the genocide. But also, especially for Jews, we have a responsibility to take action against atrocities done under our name," Muller said.

Muller's next court date is April 7. Meanwhile, Hubbard says rules will continue to be enforced to prevent any disruption on campus while respecting student voices.

