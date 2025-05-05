University of Michigan students, alumni react to president's planned departure

(WXYZ) — University of Michigan students are left surprised after a sudden shake-up to leadership.

Santa Ono, the current president of the University of Michigan, has announced plans to step down after becoming the sole finalist for the same position at the University of Florida.

It would make Ono's tenure as president the shortest in Michigan's history. He would transition to the University of Florida later this summer.

The announcement caught many off guard at the Ann Arbor campus.

"It was pretty surprising. Especially after graduation, he gave a speech, seemed pretty excited about Michigan, and then the next day he said he was going to UF," said Liza Miller, a recent graduate from University of Michigan.

"We did not expect it at all. He hasn't been here for a long time," said Aurora Husic, another recent graduate.

In his letter to the university community, Ono reflected on accomplishments during his time at Michigan, including investments made on campus and improvements to access and affordability.

"Serving as your president over these past three academic years has been a distinct honor. Every day, I have been inspired beyond words by the vibrancy, brilliance, and dedication of our faculty, staff, students, and alumni," Ono wrote.

Some students give Ono credit for his contributions to the university during his tenure.

"I think he did a good job and he was a good president," said Miller.

However, Ono's presidency wasn't without challenges. His time at Michigan included campus protests related to Israel and Gaza, as well as the decision to end diversity, equity and inclusion initiatives.

"We're making these demands for you, and if you're not responding to your student-body, it shows pretty clearly," said Ahmad Sheikh-Khalil, a student at the university.

Students and alumni expressed high expectations for whoever will lead the university next.

"It's going to be interesting to see who they put in the office next because that person's going to need to be making all these critical decisions that are going to be influencing student life in the coming years," said Andre Borde, a recent graduate.

Ono has stated he will work with the Board of Regents to ensure a smooth transition.

