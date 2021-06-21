2021 Rocket Mortgage Classic is just a week away

(WXYZ) — In tonight's 7 UpFront report we're focusing on a huge event for Detroit - The Rocket Mortgage Classic which is now just a week away.

We're being joined by Executive Director Jason Langwell to talk about the tournament which is being held at Detroit Golf Club.

"Fan enthusiasm and momentum is at an all-time high," Langwell says. 'We actually just sold out of all of our private hospitality about an hour ago, so we still have some shared hospitality products available. Our ground tickets are available on a limited basis starting at just $20 so we're encouraging fans to get to RocketMortgageClassic.com quickly before we sell out of our grounds tickets. But, I think everyone, after the last 18 months, is just looking for some fun, and when fans come out here to Detroit Golf Club they can expect a real safe, fun experience. It's all about celebrating the spirit of Detroit and raising dollars for our Changing the Course initiative, aimed at ending this massive digital divide here in Detroit."