Upfront
Ford Field mass vaccination clinic has given about 17K vaccines since opening
7:18 PM, Mar 26, 2021
Upfront
Diving deeper into the $500M community commitment plan
WXYZ Web Team
9:22 PM, Mar 25, 2021
Upfront
Remembering Jamie Samuelsen during Colon Cancer Awareness Month
5:49 PM, Mar 24, 2021
Upfront
Examining the mass vaccination effort at Ford Field
6:28 PM, Mar 23, 2021
Upfront
Examining increasing domestic violence with Prosecutor Worthy
6:30 PM, Mar 22, 2021
Upfront
Examining COVID-19 vaccination efforts in Washtenaw County
6:37 PM, Mar 19, 2021
Upfront
Examining the impact of Detroit's banking desert
6:38 PM, Mar 18, 2021
Upfront
Examining efforts to help those facing food insecurity
6:29 PM, Mar 17, 2021
Upfront
House GOP floor leader speaks on stimulus funding fight with Gov. Whitmer
6:44 PM, Mar 16, 2021
Upfront
Examining COVID's impact on entertainment and concert venues
6:53 PM, Mar 15, 2021
Upfront
Examining mental health in the COVID-19 pandemic
6:45 PM, Mar 12, 2021
Upfront
Detroit Pistons prepare to welcome fans back to LCA
6:30 PM, Mar 11, 2021
Upfront
Examining the cases of people who have been wrongfully convicted
6:45 PM, Mar 02, 2021
Upfront
Sitting down with the US Attorney in Detroit
6:32 PM, Mar 01, 2021
Upfront
Examining Wayne County's COVID-19 vaccination push
6:25 PM, Feb 26, 2021
Upfront
Taking a closer look at the state's newly formed student recovery advisory council
6:28 PM, Feb 25, 2021
Upfront
Rep. Lawrence on issues facing African American communities
6:34 PM, Feb 24, 2021
Upfront
Examining the use of NARCAN in drug overdoses
6:29 PM, Feb 23, 2021
Upfront
Mitch Albom on SAY Detroit's COVID-19 response
6:37 PM, Feb 22, 2021
Upfront
Looking at the needs of school districts in the COVID-19 pandemic
6:20 PM, Feb 19, 2021
Upfront
Transitioning from the pandemic to our new normal
6:31 PM, Feb 18, 2021
Upfront
Examining the state's task force on poverty in the pandemic
6:43 PM, Feb 17, 2021
Upfront
Black History Month and the COVID-19 pandemic
6:28 PM, Feb 16, 2021
Upfront
Fmr. Congressman Mitchell on impeachment trial
6:29 PM, Feb 12, 2021
Upfront
Looking at COVID-19 and African American communities
6:36 PM, Feb 11, 2021
Upfront
MDHHS Director speaks on drive to vaccinate people
6:31 PM, Feb 10, 2021
Upfront
A different perspective on Black History Month
6:37 PM, Feb 09, 2021
Upfront
State Superintendent talks about return to normalcy, keeping kids safe
6:40 PM, Feb 08, 2021
Upfront
Lomas Brown talks about the Super Bowl
6:39 PM, Feb 05, 2021
Upfront
GM of Marathon Petroleum in SW Detroit talks community efforts
WXYZ Web Team
6:51 PM, Feb 04, 2021
Upfront
Examining the mental health impact of the COVID-19 pandemic
6:37 PM, Feb 03, 2021
Upfront
Behind the fight to identify COVID-19 variants
6:42 PM, Feb 02, 2021
Upfront
Gilchrist on Black History Month and needed changes in America
6:39 PM, Feb 01, 2021
Upfront
Looking at the drive to get high school sports playing again
6:47 PM, Jan 29, 2021
Upfront
Getting kids back into the classroom safely
6:21 PM, Jan 28, 2021
Upfront
COVID-19's impact on cities in metro Detroit
6:49 PM, Jan 26, 2021
Upfront
How restaurants are dealing with COVID-19 as they prepare to reopen to indoor dining
6:43 PM, Jan 22, 2021
Upfront
Help for businesses impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic
6:31 PM, Jan 21, 2021
Upfront
Moving forward under President Joe Biden
6:29 PM, Jan 20, 2021
Upfront
Dr. Khaldun talks about Michigan's vaccinations efforts
6:28 PM, Jan 19, 2021
Upfront
Detroit NAACP president on MLK's legacy, current racial tensions
Cara Ball
6:44 PM, Jan 18, 2021
Upfront
Social media platforms in the aftermath of violence at US Capitol
6:28 PM, Jan 15, 2021
News
