ARISE Detroit! prepares for Neighborhoods Day clean-up

DETROIT (WXYZ) — ARISE Detroit! is preparing for their 15th annual Neighborhoods Day clean-up effort across the city.

"It's a clean-up day, but it's also a lot more than a clean-up day," Keith says." It's a day we started 15 years ago because we wanted to celebrate the neighborhoods of Detroit and we ask, this day, all the churches, block clubs, and community groups to do something in their neighborhood to show how they're making a difference in the city. Many people choose to do beautification and clean-up projects, but many others choose to hold school supply giveaways, food giveaways, parades, paint houses, so there's a lot of things going on, but clean-up and beautification is certainly a big part of it, but not the only part."