Bracing for higher heating costs: THAW helps local families

(WXYZ) — As the winter weather arrives, more families are going to turn the thermostat up inside their homes, but too many families in our community can’t afford to.

Saunteel Jenkins, CEO of The Heat and Warmth Fund, or THAW, joined the 7 UpFront discussion Monday night.

“We provide utility assistance for low-income families across the state of Michigan and that means we help with natural gas bills, electricity, water, wood, propane and other deliverable fuels,” Jenkins said. “When families get behind in their utility bills, they can reach out to us and if they’re income qualified, we pay their bills directly to their utility providers. We also provide case management services, energy efficiency and education services.”

More information about THAW can be found on its website.