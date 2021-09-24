Celebrating 100 years of helping local families with Oakland Family Services

(WXYZ) — Tonight in our 7 UpFront segment we're highlighting Oakland Family Services, which is celebrating a huge milestone.

They've been helping local families for 100 years.

Joining us to talk about it is President and CEO Jamie Clayton.

You can see the full interview in the video player above.

"If you think about it, 100 years we're basically coming out of a pandemic back then as well. We've really never strayed very far from our mission. We've worked to help children and families strengthen bonds and help them through crises all across these last hundred years, even through this last pandemic," Clayton says.