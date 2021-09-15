Watch
Celebrating the beginning of Hispanic Heritage Month

Today is the start of Hispanic Heritage Month, a time to recognize and celebrate the achievements of Hispanic Americans in our communities.
Posted at 6:27 PM, Sep 15, 2021
Raymond Lozano, the Executive Director of the Mexicantown Community Development Corporation is joining us for the 7 UpFront segment to talk about it.

You can see the full interview in the video player above.

"Normally, pre-COVID, there would be lots of festivities going on, but as has been reported a lot of audiences are COVID averse, so things aren't the way they've been in previous years. But, I know this evening, tonight, the Mexican Consulate is celebrating what is called El Grito," Lozano says. "It's where they celebrate that September 17th when Mexico decided to celebrate its independence over Spain, it's been celebrated for centuries. There are a number of things that are being postponed because of COVID, so it's kind of dampened this year's celebrations."

