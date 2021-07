DETROIT (WXYZ) — Several shootings have occurred in the city of Detroit in recent weeks. Most recently, a 4-year-old was shot on the city's east side. Prior to that shooting, six people who attended a candlelight vigil were injured when a gunman opened fire before fleeing the scene.

On Tuesday's 7 UpFront, we spoke with Detroit city councilman James Tate about rampant gun violence in the city and possible solutions.