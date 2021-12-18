Dearborn nonprofit helping thousands a year, 'one family at a time'

(WXYZ) — Many organizations in metro Detroit have stepped up to help people during the coronavirus pandemic, and Leaders Advancing and Helping Communities in Dearborn is one of them.

LAHC Executive Director Wassim Mahfouz joined 7 UpFront on Friday to discuss the organization’s efforts and their greatest needs at this point of the COVID-19 pandemic.

"LAHC, Leaders Advancing and Helping Communities, is a nonprofit human services agency with over 35 years of dedicated services to our community. Our mission is to empower communities, one family at a time, by advancing the social economic and well-being of Southeastern Michigan residents," Mahfouz said. "We proudly serve nearly 60,000 individuals annually through programs focused on public health such as obesity prevention, substance abuse prevention and social services, as well as educational programs."

