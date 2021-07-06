Detroit PAL's new initiative tries to reach all of Michigan

(WXYZ) — In tonight's 7 UpFront segment we're looking at the Detroit Police Athletic League's new initiative to expand their programs and outreach across the State of Michigan.

We're being joined by the CEO of Detroit PAL Robert Jamerson to talk about it.

You can see the full interview in the video player above.

"It will allow us to utilize our history of connecting with the police, engaging with the police, and, more importantly, engaging with the community in a positive way that has produced officers that were influenced that are now policing, like our own officer, Officer George who has come back and is now doing the community policing part," Jamerson says. "It's nothing like being able to benchmark some things, test it, put some data to it, and then have people seek you out to be able to do it. So just truly excited that it resonated in such a meaningful way and truly now up to the challenge."