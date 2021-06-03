Detroit preps for return of Summer in the Parks

DETROIT (WXYZ) — As we are now seeing the light at the end of the tunnel for the COVID-19 pandemic, the city of Detroit is gearing up for the summer fun we missed out on last year.

In tonight's 7 UpFront segment, we're talking with Chief Public Spaces Officer for the Downtown Detroit Partnership David Cowan about what they have planned for Summer in the Parks in Downtown Detroit.

"What a long time in the making. To be able to come back together again as a community and outside," Cowan says. "The DDP is so proud to welcome you to enjoy and embrace the Downtown Detroit parks this summer and just create new memories with loved ones. This summer is going to be like none that any of us have ever experience before, but we're committed to accelerate the city's recovery, support residents, businesses alike, to create safe, inclusive, and free activities across the parks. Everyone is looking to get outside and reengage now that vaccines are up. We've got aways to go, we're not through the pandemic yet. But, the parks have been open throughout this entire year and a half, just to be there as a resource, an asset for people to enjoy for their mental, physical, social well-being health, so the parks are just tremendously important and we're just excited to kick off this summer with you all."