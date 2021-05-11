Watch
Detroit Regional Chamber of Commerce announces '100K by Labor Day Back to Work Plan'

Detroit Regional Chamber of Commerce introduces the 100K by Labor Day plan as Michigan prepares to return to in-person work.
Posted at 7:37 PM, May 11, 2021
DETROIT (WXYZ) — The Detroit Regional Chamber of Commerce recently submitted a new plan to legislative leaders aimed at getting Michiganders back to work in the coming months.

Preside and CEO of the regional chamber, Sandy Baruah, spoke on Tuesday's 7 Upfront segment about the plan and how both Michiganders and businesses would benefit as through the proposed legislation.

The 100K by Labor Day Back to Work Plan outlines a $400 million return-to-work proposal, which encourages workers to re-enter the workforce.

The incentives of the plan include:

• $2,000 return-to-work grant per returning/new employee: One-time grant, receivable upon 60 days of employment. (ARP funds: $200 million)

• $1,000 training grant to employers per returning/new employee: For employer use to provide training or an additional signing bonus, contingent upon eligible employee(s) remaining on the job for 60 days. (ARP funds: $100 million)

• $100 vaccine incentive for employers: Support employers covering costs associated with vaccine incentivization or compensating paid time off for employees getting vaccinated. Capping the program at $100 million could encourage one million Michiganders to get vaccinated. (ARP funds: $100 million)

All proposed incentives would expire on Labor Day 2021 or when funds are depleted, whichever comes first, a release from the Chamber states.

