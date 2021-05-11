Detroit Regional Chamber of Commerce announces '100K by Labor Day Back to Work Plan'

DETROIT (WXYZ) — The Detroit Regional Chamber of Commerce recently submitted a new plan to legislative leaders aimed at getting Michiganders back to work in the coming months.

Preside and CEO of the regional chamber, Sandy Baruah, spoke on Tuesday's 7 Upfront segment about the plan and how both Michiganders and businesses would benefit as through the proposed legislation.

The 100K by Labor Day Back to Work Plan outlines a $400 million return-to-work proposal, which encourages workers to re-enter the workforce.

The incentives of the plan include:

• $2,000 return-to-work grant per returning/new employee: One-time grant, receivable upon 60 days of employment. (ARP funds: $200 million)

• $1,000 training grant to employers per returning/new employee: For employer use to provide training or an additional signing bonus, contingent upon eligible employee(s) remaining on the job for 60 days. (ARP funds: $100 million)

• $100 vaccine incentive for employers: Support employers covering costs associated with vaccine incentivization or compensating paid time off for employees getting vaccinated. Capping the program at $100 million could encourage one million Michiganders to get vaccinated. (ARP funds: $100 million)

All proposed incentives would expire on Labor Day 2021 or when funds are depleted, whichever comes first, a release from the Chamber states.

