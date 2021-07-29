Dr. Khaldun talks COVID-19 mitigation efforts and the delta variant

(WXYZ) — Tonight we're taking a closer look at the efforts to mitigate COVID-19 here in Michigan and how the delta variant is driving up case counts.

We're being joined by the state's Chief Medical Executive Dr. Joneigh Khaldun for the 7 UpFront segment to talk about it.

"I'm certainly very concerned by what we're seeing across the country, including here in Michigan," Khaldun says. "While Michigan is not currently seeing the surge in cases that some other states, particularly in the southern part of the country, are seeing, we do have the delta variant in more and more counties that we are identifying every week. And I am concerned that our cases are increasing and our percent of tests that are coming back positive are also increasing."