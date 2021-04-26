Empowering groups to solve problems in Detroit's neighborhoods

(WXYZ) — On 7 UpFront tonight we're examining details of a new initiative that will bring groups together to identify and help solve problems in Detroit neighborhoods.

We're being joined by the Director of Detroit Urban Solutions and a Managing Director of TechTown Detroit Paul Riser to talk about it.

"Detroit Urban Solutions is a program of TechTown Detroit that's led with great partners, that was launched about 18 months ago, and we really view this as a public-facing consortium that brings together a wide variety of organizations," Riser says. "From public, private, academic, non-profit, and even the innovations sectors in greater Detroit and it's really about collaborating to work on tough challenges that are in our city with community-level solutions. So, we work across mobility, buildings, energy, agriculture to identify common problems and to deliver and create new solutions and then to implement those solutions together."