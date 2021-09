(WXYZ) — It's been a difficult two years for so many families, businesses, and organizations due to the pandemic, and though the virus is still part of our lives, we are slowly getting closer to a sense of normalcy throughout our community.

Soon, the Detroit Institute of Arts will be welcoming back young art enthusiasts to the museum.

We're being joined for the 7 UpFront segment by DIA Director Salvador Salort-Pons to talk about it.

You can see the full interview on 7 Action News at 7 pm.