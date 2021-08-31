Examing Michigan's latest COVID-19 developments

(WXYZ) — The delta variant is still driving COVID-19 numbers higher and higher.

IN light of the escalating situation we're talking with the Director of the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services Elizabeth Hertel in the 7 UpFront segment about the latest development.

"We continue to echo the recommendations of the CDC for masking, in particular indoors for persons who are both vaccinated and unvaccinated as we see some of our case rates increasing here due to the prevalence of the delta variant here in Michigan," Hertel says. "At this point, we don't anticipate implementing any mask mandates statewide, but we'll continue to watch the cases and the numbers for the next couple weeks to see if we need to change our minds."