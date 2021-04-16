Examining the COVID-19 surge's impact on hospitals and health systems

(WXYZ) — In tonight's 7 UpFront segment we're examing the COVID-19 surge in Michigan and its impact on health systems and hospitals.

We're being joined by the President of Healthcare Operations and Chief Operating Officer for Henry Ford Health System Bob Riney to talk about it.

You can see the full interview in the video player above.

"We remain very, very concerned. We are now in our third week of all of our hospitals basically between 93% and 95% capacity, which means that we're virtually full and we've been able to get discharges of COVID patients earlier than previous surges, but as our nurses say, for every discharge there's a new on in the ER waiting or an admission," Riney says. "So, we're also concerned because our lab positivity rates, we've been testing about 2,000 people a day since the very beginning of this first pandemic in spring of last year and we had gotten our positivity rates down to about 4% or 5% a day when we were seeing, really, a much better state than we are in now. Today, our positivity rate was 20%, meaning one out of every five people that we're testing. So, we've got some great worries that we have to get our arms around."