Examining $14 million in grants designed to empower those making a difference

(WXYZ) — In Friday's 7 UpFront segment, we're looking at $14 million in grants coming from the Community Foundation for Southeast Michigan designed to empower people to make a difference.

The money is going to a list of organizations that support the arts, education, health, community development and so much more in our region.

Joining us to talk about it is the foundation's President Ric DeVore.

"To start off, the arts and culture — $100,000 for Detroit Opera for the production of a civil rights-focused opera, which is actually complimented by strategic engagement with the community. Another one that we're really excited about... is Develop Detroit — it was a $150,000 grant over two years to support community education and programming at Detroit Food Commons, and the groundbreaking for that... is tomorrow. And then in the health category, Black Mothers' Breastfeeding Association — $50,000 to expand capacity, community-based support services. So we're touching arts and culture, community, health — all these are great things," DeVore said.